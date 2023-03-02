Thursday , 2 March 2023
Home / Normal / Libyan FM presents to Human Rights Council GNU efforts to end impunity

Libyan FM presents to Human Rights Council GNU efforts to end impunity

02/03/2023 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Mangoush, briefed the United Nations Human Rights Council on the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) efforts to undermine impunity and preserve the rights of victims, stressing that Libya asked the Council to send a fact-finding mission to document violations, and is awaiting the final report.

Al-Mangoush participated via Zoom in the opening of the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday, and stressed the importance of working on the principle of “justice, especially for victims and activists of human rights who seek to build a strong society that respects human rights and is run by a just civil authority”.

She sais that the achievement of human rights is a long process, and Libya just like other countries is working to consolidate the principle of human rights, and looks forward to a better future.

Al-Mangoush also presented the steps taken by the GNU in the field of human rights, including the launching of a national mechanism for preparing reports and follow-ups to implement international recommendations, issuing decisions that enhance the protection of human rights, and strengthening the role of the judicial authorities. She explained as well the challenges that accompany the process of democratic transition after decades of violations and conflicts.

Human RightsInternational Relations and CooperationJustice
Ministry of Foreign AffairsUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Al-Mishri accuses NOC of granting the UAE oil concessions, and the NOC responds

The head of the State Council, Khaled Al-Mishri, accused the head of the National Oil …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved