Bashagha accuses UN of preventing his entry to Tripoli

The Libyan Prime Minister designated by the House of Representatives (HoR) to replace the current PM Abdul Hamid Dbiebah, Fathi Bashagha, accused the United Nations of preventing him from entering Tripoli, saying, the UN did not recognize his government despite its recommendation by the HoR and the High Council of State.

In a televised interview, Bashagha said if the international community wanted stability for Libya, it must support his government and the Libyan people, adding that his government obtained the confidence of the HoR with the support of 53 members, while Dbeibah’s government only received the support of the United Nations, saying that the Government of National Unity (GNU) as lacking legitimacy.

“The international community is the reason behind the continuation of Dbeibah’s government despite it being an interim government whose term has been set at one year in order to prepare for elections. The GNU lost its legitimacy after the Libyan HoR withdrew confidence from it. Meanwhile, international interventions caused many problems, and the Libyan consensus needs an internal and international consensus in order to be achieved.” Bashagha explained.

He also said he was optimistic about the possibility of achieving reconciliation in Libya and enumerated the most important achievements that have been achieved in order to unify the Central Bank of Libya and the oil and gas sectors. He added that reconciliation includes everyone who worked under the Gaddafi regime and whom he described as “armed groups” that carried weapons in the 2011 February revolution, in addition to issuing a public amnesty.