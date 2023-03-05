Dbeibah: military officers cannot run for election before resigning

The Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah rejected the candidacy of military officers for elections before resigning from their posts, adding that the constitutional basis for elections must be put to a popular referendum first, in reference to his refusal to approve it by the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS).

These remarks came during his speech at the second meeting of the prisoners of the “liberation war 2011”, which was held at the headquarters of the 53rd Brigade in Al-Kararim area of Misrata.

“We have wasted years on military rulings. Any soldier who wants to rule must take off his military uniform before entering elections. I am willing to give up my position if election laws were agreed upon, saying: “I swear by God, I am ready to step down tomorrow if the election laws are agreed upon together with a constitutional basis for Libyans to vote on.” Dbeibah said.

“I refuse to size up the election laws to one specific person because it can never suit the rest of us. Libya is one and cannot be divided..and we will all die for it..we took part im the revolution on February 19, and nobody can outbid us, and we thank the Libyan army for all of its work.” He added.