Haftar: Our forces are stronger than their counterparts in the west

As the third anniversary of Khalifa Haftar’s attack on the western region approaches, the rogue military commander said, “we can not leave Tripoli alone.”

Haftar was talking at a ceremony to inaugurate a gym for his forces at the so-called 106th Brigade on Saturday.

He said the project’s objective is to strengthen the physical structure of his forces as he does not want “weak fighters like those in the western region.”

His words led many observers to view it as a threat.

“Our forces are all strong and distinguished, but we must look ahead, and Tripoli cannot be left alone, whatever the circumstances,” the military leader who assaulted Tripoli in 2019 said.

His comments aggravate the already tense political situation compromised by constitutional disputes and fierce disagreements over who should run for elections.

Last week the Libyan political arena saw the presentation of a new UN-led roadmap that should be crowned by an electoral process during the course of this year.