Libyan chiefs of staff to work on integrating armed groups’ members into military institution

A senior military source revealed that the Chief of Staff of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Lieutenant General Abdul Razeq Al Nadhouri, and the Chief of Staff of the outgoing Government of National Unity (GNU), Lieutenant General Muhammad Al Haddad, will work to integrate militants into the military or civil institutions.

The military source told Sputnik that work will be done to rehabilitate young people who are affiliated with armed groups and those who carry weapons out of the state’s authority control to qualify them militarily, and those who have a desire to join the military institution.

The source confirmed that the youth who do not wish to be integrated into the military institution and abandon their weapons and groups will have a rehabilitation process in other civil institutions.

The military source explained that this step comes as an effort to withdraw weapons and transform the armed formations from a security obstacle into a productive and supportive force for security.