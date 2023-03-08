Thursday , 9 March 2023
An aerial view shows Libyan experts exhuming human remains from mass graves in Tarhuna, southeast of the capital Tripoli, on October 28, 2020. - Libya's General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons reported yesterday that 12 unidentified bodies were recovered in the Rabt project area in Tarhuna. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)

Authorities identify 11 new victims of mass graves

08/03/2023 The Libya Observer

Authorities in Libya have unveiled the identity of 11 bodies recovered earlier from mass graves.

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons confirmed their identity on Tuesday, following a meeting between its head, Kamal Al-Siwi, and the relevant committee tasked with conducting DNA tests on the unidentified corpses.

Following the procedures, 11 new cases were identified, the authority said in a Facebook statement.

The authority said the reports will be referred to the Attorney General’s Office.

In earlier statements Al-Siwi confirmed that work crews collected 14,000 specimens from families of victims from across Libyan cities, noting that those registered officially amount to 3560, including 350 from Tarhuna.

