Authorities identify 11 new victims of mass graves

Authorities in Libya have unveiled the identity of 11 bodies recovered earlier from mass graves.

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons confirmed their identity on Tuesday, following a meeting between its head, Kamal Al-Siwi, and the relevant committee tasked with conducting DNA tests on the unidentified corpses.

Following the procedures, 11 new cases were identified, the authority said in a Facebook statement.

The authority said the reports will be referred to the Attorney General’s Office.

In earlier statements Al-Siwi confirmed that work crews collected 14,000 specimens from families of victims from across Libyan cities, noting that those registered officially amount to 3560, including 350 from Tarhuna.