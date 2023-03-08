Dbeibah tells Bathily GNU is more than willing to hold elections

Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, has affirmed his government’s readiness to hold parliamentary and presidential elections at a meeting with the Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Abdoulaye Bathily, on Tuesday.

He further expressed support for all measures taken by the UNSMIL, including the formation of a team to help complete and develop the constitutional rule to set the country for elections.

The session, which was joined by Foreign Minister Najla Al-Manqoush, was the first meeting between the two after Bathily’s brief before the UN Security Council on 27 February 2023.

The UNSMIL head presented PM Dbeibah with a summary of his regional and international tours and the outcomes of his meetings in New York.

He said he found unanimous support for his roadmap to elections in Libya, stressing that it is the UN mission’s primary goal.

A statement by the government said the meeting also touched upon the practical measures to implement Bathily’s proposal while underscoring that they should be implementable and express the Libyans’ genuine desire to hold fair and just elections.

On her part, FM Al-Manqoush affirmed the international community’s continued contacts to make the election in Libya a success.

“The countries concerned with the Libyan file, with which we are constantly communicating, are genuinely supportive of holding fair and just elections and ending the transitional stages,” the FM said.