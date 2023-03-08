Western powers urge Libyan political leaders to make necessary compromise to enable 2023 elections

After a flurry of meetings with Libya’s political leaders over the last few days in an effort to precipitate elections in 2023, representatives from France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the United States issued the following joint statement today.

‘‘Representatives from France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the United States are in Libya to express their support for the UNSS Abdoulaye Bathily’s initiative to get the support of Libyan leaders for a roadmap for the elections.

In their meetings with the Libyan authorities, the representatives stressed that they must make the necessary compromises to quickly open the way for elections, in order to enable the Libyan people to realize their desire to choose their leaders.’’