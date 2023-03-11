Libyan Military Committee to conduct security dialogue to prepare atmosphere for holding elections, says UN envoy

Monday , 13 March 2023
11/03/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, revealed a plan to conduct security dialogues to prepare the atmosphere for the presidential elections, saying: “The Libyan parties will be asked to negotiate directly or through their representatives through a high-level committee, and the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) will conduct the “security dialogues to prepare the atmosphere for the presidential elections.”

“A high-level team will be chosen by the Libyan representatives,” Bathily added, during a press conference in Tripoli on Saturday.

He continued that the UN mission will conduct the consultations, and the committee will work constructively to enable inclusive and safe elections this year and meet the aspirations of the Libyan people.”

Bathily said that, for a full year, the House of Representatives and the High Council of the State did not fulfill the constitutional rule and electoral laws, and recently they achieved a rapid consensus on the 13th amendment to the Constitutional Declaration.

The UN envoy stressed that if the political will is available to hold the elections, it will not be difficult to complete the electoral process during the current year, stressing that an agreement on electoral laws and a clear road map can be reached in mid-June, which will enable the Libyans to hold the elections.

