PM voices support for UN roadmap to elections, urges Libyans to end transitional stages

12/03/2023 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has reiterated support for the efforts of the UN Envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily.

Dbeibah was quick to affirm his support for the UN envoy’s roadmap following the latter’s press conference on Saturday morning.

“We renew our support for Bathily’s efforts, and we commend the response of the United Nations to our request to raise the level of coordination and support for conducting elections,” the PM stated on his Facebook account Saturday.

He urged Libyans to demonstrate “a strong will” to end the transitional stages through fair elections, adding that his government shares the disappointment of the international community of the legislative bodies in Libya for “failing” to agree on the voting rules.

“The UN envoy’s description of their procrastination -the HoR and HCS- as having agreed not to agree, is consistent with our position from the outset that the hindering of the elections is due to the legislative bodies’ failure to find implementable laws.”

