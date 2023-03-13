Libya, Iran discuss resuming Tehran embassy’s functions

Libya and Iran yesterday discussed arrangements for Tehran’s embassy in Tripoli to resume operations after it was closed 12 years ago.

This came during a meeting between the Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Mangoush, and the Iranian Ambassador to Libya, Mohamed Reza, in Tripoli, according to the Libyan Foreign Ministry’s statement.

The two sides discussed “ways to strengthen bilateral relations”, and “the activation of the joint economic committee between the two countries and the start of arrangements for the return of the Iranian embassy and its work from Tripoli,” the statement added.

In 2011, all foreign embassies operating in Libya, including the Iranian embassy, were closed after protests broke out against Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

The statement also mentioned that the meeting also touched on “developments in regional and international issues,” as Mangoush reiterated “Libya’s welcome of the return of Saudi-Iranian relations and praised this positive step due to its benefit and importance for stability in the region.”

On Saturday, the Libyan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Saudi-Iranian agreement “lays the foundation for launching an Arab-Iranian dialogue that would ease tensions in the Middle East and the Arab Gulf.”

Saudi Arabia and Iran announced on Friday an agreement to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen embassies within two months, following talks brokered by China, according to a joint statement by the three countries.