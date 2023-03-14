Authorities dig up more bodies from mass graves in Tarhuna

Wednesday , 15 March 2023
14/03/2023 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Authorities in Tarhuna have discovered two new mass graves in the city, the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons announced on Monday.

The relevant authorities received a report from the Deterrence Agency for Combating Terrorism and Organized Crime suggesting the existence of bodies in the area.

An initial response team was dispatched to the area, where they found a grave on Salem Bin Ali Road and another on Al-Saqiya Road.

The authority noted that its team will start exhuming the bodies on Tuesday.

