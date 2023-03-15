Bathily: Haftar supports my political efforts

UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative to Libya (SRSG), Abdoulaye Bathily, said on Monday that Khalifa Haftar has expressed support for his efforts to facilitate the political process, as well as the Joint Military Commission’s important work in establishing a secure environment that is conducive to human rights.

A conversation between Bathily and Khalifa Haftar took place on Monday during Bathily’s visit to Benghazi.

Bathily wrote on Twitter: “I explained to him my initiative to bring Libyan leaders together, including the heads of the House of Representatives and High Council of States, to resolve the protracted political stalemate”.