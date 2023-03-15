Statement by the meeting of the JMC 5+5 and eastern and western military and security commanders in the presence of SRSG Bathily

On 15 March 2023, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) hosted a meeting in the presence of the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General Abdoulaye Bathily bringing together the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) and an number of commanders of the military and security units in the West and East.

The meeting aimed to establish a safe and conducive environment for the political process and for holding free and fair elections this year, 2023. The meeting stressed that the interests of Libya and its people come first and transcend all personal interests of all parties.

They agreed to come together and move forward towards organizing free and fair elections in Libya this year, 2023.

The participants stressed the need to communicate with each other and continue holding meetings inside Libya, in Tripoli and Benghazi, which sends positive messages and raises hope among Libyan citizens.

The participating commanders of the military and security units stressed the need to abstain from using force, violence, arrest, or threats for political or material gains or for regional or factional interests.

The participants reaffirmed their rejection of foreign interference in Libyan affairs.

They also agreed on the following confidence-building measures to foster national reconciliation:

a- Criminalize acts of violence against civil peace that jeopardize the political process and the holding of free and fair elections.

b- Reject hate speech that incites citizens and adversely affects the work of the 5+5 JMC and efforts of national reconciliation.

c- Criminalize acts of violence, attacks, kidnappings, and intimidation targeting civilians.

d- Prevent actions that impede or delay humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians.

e- Refrain from restricting the movement of persons and commodities across all Libyan regions and by all means of transportation.

f- Reparation, redress for grievances resulting from former armed conflicts, and return of IDPs and refugees to their regions are among the most important pillars of reconciliation efforts and reunification of the Libyans.

g- The meeting agreed to continue communication among the leaders of the security and military units for joint security work to ensure the security of the electoral process.