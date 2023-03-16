Thursday , 16 March 2023
Malta: Syrian airline is transporting Bengali immigrants to Libya

16/03/2023 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Maltese Interior Minister Byron Camilleri said his country asked the European Commission to take action against people smugglers who send migrants from Bangladesh to Libya to cross into Europe.

Camilleri explained to the Maltese parliament that one of these companies involved in transporting immigrants is the Syrian airline (Cham Wings).

His remarks come a few days after the drowning of more than 30 migrants whose boat capsized in the Libyan search and rescue area. The Maltese minister said the Bengalis were also involved in this tragedy.

“The recent tragedy proves that assistance must continue for Libya’s Coast Guard, which in this case failed to arrive on time,” Camilleri said.

It is noteworthy that the Cham Wings company was involved in transporting Russian and Syrian mercenaries to Libya via Benghazi Airport to fight in the ranks of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

