UN envoy reviews with ceasefire monitors steps of mercenaries’ withdrawal from Libya

The UN envoy to Libya Abdoulaye Bathily said he attended Friday the meeting of the Libyan and international ceasefire monitors in Tunisia, adding on his Twitter account that the monitors had discussed next steps on the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters to contribute to peace and stability in Libya.

The Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said he had commended the monitors for their sense of responsibility and respect of the sovereignty of Libya.

Bathily convened on the margins of the Security Working Group meeting in Tunis on Thursday, the Liaison Committees from Libya, Sudan, Chad, Niger and African Union to launch the data sharing mechanism for the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters, as per their commitment last month in Cairo.

“This information sharing mechanism will contribute to strengthen security in Libya and the sub region, enable a conducive environment for elections in 2023, and for a sustainable peace and stability.” He said on Twitter.

UNSMIL announced the results of another meeting held last Thursday in Tunis for the security working group emanating from the Berlin Conference, represented by the ambassadors of Britain, France, Turkey, Italy and the African Union, which was held in the presence of the Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission and with the participation of the Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army Mohammed Haddad and hia counterpart in the east Abdulrazik Al-Nathori.