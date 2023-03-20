5+5 Joint Military Commission reviews proposal to form joint force in south Libya

The Italian News Agency “Nova” has revealed information about the intention to establish a joint force by the eastern, western and southern regions to be sent to the south, adding that the initial idea is based on the establishment of three military battalions from the west, east and south, whose mission will be to intervene in the southern region.

Nova News Agency added that the leader of this joint force would be reporting to the Chief of the General Staff, Mohammed Haddad, and his counterpart in the eastern region, Abdelrazik Al-Nathori.

It added that this proposal was discussed at the meeting of the Security Working Group on Libya in Tunisia, in the presence of the UN envoy Abdoulaye Bathily and members of the Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission.

Nova indicated that this step was considered decisive, and that the reunification of the army would contribute to improving the situation in the south, highlighting that this step could face many difficulties on the ground – including disputes related to the chain of command and the problem of military equipment.

The Italian Agency cited informed sources at the meeting as saying that the parties called on the international community to arm the three battalions, but the arms ban imposed by the United Nations would be an obstacle.