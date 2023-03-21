Libyan PM, US Assistant Secretary of State support UN envoy’s efforts to reach elections

The Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, reiterated support for the efforts of the United Nations Mission to Libya that aim at holding elections, discussing in a meeting on Tuesday morning, in the presence of the US Special Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, and US Chargé d’Affaires Leslie Ordman, the political developments in Libya and the importance of uniting international and local efforts.

The meeting came after another meeting

Leaf held with the Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs Najla Al-Mangoush. While on Monday, she met with the Speaker of the HoR Aqila Saleh and Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi, where she discussed the activities of the Russian Wagner Group, stressing that it had “destabilizing and opportunistic role in Libya and the region.”

A statement by the US embassy in Libya said that Leaf had discussed with Haftar the importance of supporting the initiative of the UN envoy Abdoulaye Bathily as it aimed at involving all Libyan institutions and political actors in defining a clear roadmap for elections by the end of this year.