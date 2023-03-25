Bathily refers to alternatives if relevant bodies fail to act

The head of the UN Support Mission In Libya (UNSMIL), Abdoulaye Bathily, said on Friday that he will seek other alternatives if the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS) fail to agree on electoral laws in a timely manner.

Reuters quoted him as saying he would not accept moves to derail a march to elections and that the two councils must deliver the voting laws promptly.

“Of course, if they don’t do it, they will be accountable to the Libyan people, to the international community, to the regional leaders who are supporting them in this process,” he added.

Responding to a question on the alternatives, the UN envoy said, “we will talk about that when the time comes.”

Last month, the UN envoy announced a new initiative prompting the joint HoR and HCS committee to approve clear electoral laws in June in order for a national vote to go ahead this year.