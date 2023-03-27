HCS members who reject 13th constitutional amendment boycott forming 6+6 committee

The members of the High Council of State (HCS), who rejected the 13th constitutional amendment, renewed their rejection of the amendment, saying they did not and would not participate in the formation of the 6+6 joint committee with the House of Representatives (HoR), due to “the lack of its constitutional basis and the deepening of division and fragmentation and the continuation of chaos.”

They explained in a statement on Sunday that the amendment was not carried out in accordance with the regulating constitutional mechanisms and rules stipulated in the constitutional declaration amended by the political agreement (the document regulating governance during the transitional period), in addition to violating the regulations of the HCS and the HoR, which led to appealing the amendment before the Constitutional Circuit Court of the Supreme Court.

The HCS members rejected the link between the presidential and parliamentary elections stipulated in paragraph (A) of Article (30) of the amendment. This paragraph means canceling the results of the parliamentary elections, even if they were successful – if the presidential elections are disrupted for any reason, which is a condition that is not accepted by reason or logic and has no precedent in democratic practice. It would provide pretexts to undermining the electoral process and opening the door to chaos and the continuation of the current situation for an unknown period.

They stressed their commitment to their political position, and their strong support for holding parliamentary and presidential elections this year according to a sound constitutional basis based on the standards recognized in all democratic countries of the world, away from fabricated formulations and linking the fate of the nation with narrow aspirations.

It is noteworthy that the two chambers have agreed to form a committee between them and they called it “6+6 Committee”, whose task will be to prepare a constitutional basis for the elections on the basis of the 13th constitutional amendment, so that the law will be presented later to the two chambers for a vote before its approval.