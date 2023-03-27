Military leaders’ meeting in Tripoli sees agreement on forming a joint force

UNSMIL said on Monday that the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) met in Tripoli in the presence of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, and chiefs of staff of the military, Mohammed Al-Haddad and his eastern counterpart Abdelrazik Al-Nathori, and security units in the western, eastern, and southern regions.

UNSMIL said the discussion focused on the role of the military and security institutions in providing a conducive environment for advancing the political process and holding free and fair elections during 2023.

The meeting in Tripoli emphasized that the dialogue should be Libyan–Libyan and inside Libya, rejecting any foreign interference in Libyan affairs and reiterating full commitment to the outcomes of the dialogues between the military and security commanders that were decided during their first and second meetings held respectively in Tunis and Tripoli.

The discussion reiterated rejection of fighting and all forms of violence throughout the entirety of Libya’s territory, stressing the continuation of work towards unifying the military institutions through the Chiefs of Staff; unifying the security institutions; and the rest of state institutions.

It also reaffirmed the need for forming a unified government for all Libyan state institutions, in addition to increasing efforts to address the challenges facing displaced people and those affected by fighting and wars.

The attendees reiterated the need for the completion of national reconciliation and reparation efforts, commitment to pursue elections and the need for the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to complete their tasks.

According to the UNSMIL, the attendees agreed to hold the next meeting during the month of Ramadan in Benghazi.

The meeting of the military leaders was preceded by another meeting of security and military leaders chaired by the Interior Minister, Emad Al-Trabelsi, and included representatives of the Government of National Unity, members of the 5+5 JMC, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Bathily, and military leaders from eastern and western Libya.

The meeting discussed uniting efforts to organize elections, and to establish mechanisms for communication between security and military units, according to the Ministry of Interior of the Government of National Unity.

The delegation of the military, which arrived in Tripoli on Sunday afternoon, included the Chief of Staff of Haftar’s forces Al-Nathori, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior in Bashagha’s government, Faraj Gayem, the director of Khalifa Haftar’s office, Khairy Al-Tamimi, members of the JMC.