Al-Mishri tells UN envoy: Election laws shouldn’t eliminate people for political reasons

The Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri , said in a meeting Monday with the UN envoy to Libya Abdoulaye Bathily that electoral laws should not exclude anyone for political reasons, stressing the need for respecting the legislation in force related to some articles of electoral laws.

Al-Mishri also discussed with Bathily the political developments, as well as the meeting of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which was held Sunday in Tripoli, emphasizing the role of this track in support of the electoral process by developing plans to secure the elections.

Meanwhile, Bathily stressed the importance of reaching consensus that takes into account the current situation in the country and helps lead to elections.

Earlier on Monday, Bathily discussed with the member of the Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, the latest developments in the political and security scene, as well as ways to advance the political process to reach elections, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Council.