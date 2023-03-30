Center for Humanitarian Dialogue to put forward recommendations to Libyan elections in early April

The Center for Humanitarian Dialogue in Switzerland is preparing to hold “an informal brainstorming session with key Libyan stakeholders and members of the international community on 5 April in Geneva.”

“The session will focus on reassurances and guarantees about the period before and after the elections,” the director of the Middle East and North Africa region at the Center, Romain Grandjean, told the Asharq Al-Awsat.

Grandjean added that the session will also focus on the electoral calendar and security arrangements related to the elections, suggesting that the conclusions will take the form of recommendations, and will be submitted later to the United Nations and other concerned parties.

The Political Dialogue Forum had chosen the new transitional authority (the Presidential Council and the government) in February 2021, in Geneva, under the auspices of the UN mission and the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue.