Who will hold human rights abusers in Libya to account?

United Nations investigators say security forces and armed militia groups in Libya have committed a wide range of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

They say they have evidence of abuses carried out against Libyans and migrants stranded in the country.

Commissioned by the UN Human Rights Council, the panel also accused the European Union (EU) of “aiding and abetting” abuses by sending support to Libyan forces.

So how can such abuses be prevented from happening again?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Salah Al Bakkoush – Political analyst and former senior adviser to the Negotiating Team of the High Council of States (Libya)

Julien Hoez – EU foreign policy analyst and editor of The French Dispatch

Anas El Gomati – Founder and director of the Sadeq Institute