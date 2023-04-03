Tuesday , 4 April 2023
Home / Normal / 92 immigrants rescued off Libya’s coast

92 immigrants rescued off Libya’s coast

03/04/2023 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The humanitarian organization SOS Mediterranee rescued on Sunday 92 illegal immigrants, including about 40 minors, off the Libyan coast.

The humanitarian organization said on Twitter that the immigrants were rescued while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. It added that the immigrants, including 9 women and about 40 minors without their parents, were without life jackets in an overcrowded and almost completely deflated boat.

The organization indicated that some of the immigrants were injured due to a fuel fire, while one of them was transferred to the ship “Ocean Viking” on a stretcher because of a bone injury.

Trafficking and Migration
Civil Society
All

Check Also

UN Commissioner: Human rights spotlight on Libya must be maintained

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Monday stressed that his Office will …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved