92 immigrants rescued off Libya’s coast

The humanitarian organization SOS Mediterranee rescued on Sunday 92 illegal immigrants, including about 40 minors, off the Libyan coast.

The humanitarian organization said on Twitter that the immigrants were rescued while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. It added that the immigrants, including 9 women and about 40 minors without their parents, were without life jackets in an overcrowded and almost completely deflated boat.

The organization indicated that some of the immigrants were injured due to a fuel fire, while one of them was transferred to the ship “Ocean Viking” on a stretcher because of a bone injury.