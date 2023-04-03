US vows to act against human rights abusers in Libya

The U.S. Embassy in Libya on Monday voiced deep concern over alleged abuses against migrants in Libya and vowed to use its powers to hold perpetrators accountable.

A report by a UN fact-finding mission cited evidence on crimes against humanity committed against migrants in Libya, including women being forced into sex slavery.

The UN mission said its investigators collected nearly 2,800 items of information documenting numerous cases of abuse against migrants, including arbitrary detention, murder, torture, rape, enslavement, sexual slavery, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances.

“We stand with the Libyan people and will continue to use the tools and authorities at our disposal, including in the HRC [Human Rights Council], to seek accountability for all human rights abusers,” the embassy said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Libyan Foreign Ministry rejected the UN report on abuses against migrants and called on the UN mission to present its information about the victims of violence and sex slavery to the authorities.

Libya is considered a main transit point for migrants on their way to Europe seeking a better life.