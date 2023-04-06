Bathily reviews with Haftar and HoR Speaker efforts to hold elections

The UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, said on Twitter that he held Tuesday a meeting with Khalifa Haftar and House of Representatives (HoR) Speaker Aqila Saleh, adding that the meeting focused on how to accelerate efforts toward the holding of elections with no further delay.

“We also agreed to spare no effort in promoting hope and reconciliation among Libyans, including leaders of the 5+5 JMC and commanders of military and security units from all over Libya, as required for peace and stability.” Bathily said.

He added that he was assured of the commitment of the two leaders to restoring hope towards lasting peace through inclusive elections and comprehensive national reconciliation.