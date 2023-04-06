HNEC: First round of Libyan elections expected by end of this year

The first round of presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya will take place by the end of this year, announced the High National Election Commission (HNEC).

This would be followed by a second round in the first months of 2024, said HNEC chairman, Emad Al-Sayeh, in an interview with Al-Sabah newspaper.

He explained that there will be three electoral processes that will take place at the same time for the purpose of electing the president of the republic, the members of the House of Representatives and those of the Senate.

“Holding the three electoral processes simultaneously is the best way forward,” said Al-Sayeh, pointing out that these will be held in compliance with international standards.