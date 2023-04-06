ICAO Delegation Visits Libya in Efforts to Lift Ban on Aviation

An international delegation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the Middle East has conducted an inspection tour of Misrata International Airport, marking the first visit of its kind.

According to the Libyan Ministry of Transport, the tour aims to assess the state of civil aviation at the airport in preparation for an audit delegation visit expected to take place at the end of this year. The ministry also stated that this visit seeks to lift the ban imposed on Libyan airports and carriers.

In a statement released by Our Government platform, affiliated with the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Transport discussed with the ICAO team ways for the organization to contribute to supporting plans and programs for developing the aviation sector and lifting the air embargo.

During their visit, the team also toured the passenger terminal at Mitiga International Airport and was briefed on ongoing projects aimed at improving the general appearance of the terminal and increasing its capacity after the opening of a new departure hall and connecting it to the current one.

It is worth noting that in December 2014, the European Commission imposed a ban on Libyan airlines flying over member states’ airspace for safety and security reasons.