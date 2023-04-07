Friday , 7 April 2023
Home / Normal / How Can the United States Better Engage with Africa’s Fragile and Conflict-Affected States?

How Can the United States Better Engage with Africa’s Fragile and Conflict-Affected States?

07/04/2023 Carnegie Endowment For International PeaceGilles Yabi Opinion and Analysis

Libya has been a major source of large flows of illicit arms and weapons to violent extremists and armed groups, as well as human and drugs trafficking that are destabilizing vast swathes of West Africa. In 2016, former U.S. president Barack Obama publicly said that failing to prepare for the aftermath of the military intervention in Libya was the biggest foreign policy mistake of his presidency. Decisions on Libya were taken in the UK and in France, with more weight given to domestic political considerations and calculations than to the future of Libya and its African neighbors in the Sahel and beyond.

This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Carnegie Endowment For International Peace

International Relations and Cooperation
Executive AuthoritiesStates
All

Check Also

Can Libya’s Stalemate Be Overcome?

In the roughly 12 years since Qaddafi’s ouster, Libya’s stability has been rocked by fragmentation, …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved