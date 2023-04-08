5+5 JMC meeting in Benghazi reiterates need for removing foreign mercenaries, holding elections

he 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) organized has concluded its meeting in Benghazi, which brought together several military and security leaders from the western, eastern, and southern regions in the presence of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, UNSMIL said in a statement.

The attendees expressed full commitment to the conclusions of the dialogue between the 5+5 JMC and the military and security leaders in Tunis and Tripoli, reaffirming the readiness to provide all forms of support to secure all stages of the elections.

The attendees also agreed on the support for the efforts of the 5+5 JMC and its Libyan Liaison Committees for the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters, in addition to initiating practical measures to start addressing the problems of internally displaced persons and missing persons as well as to ensure their safe return through coordination among the concerned security agencies in the various regions of Libya.

The attendees also exchanged information on the detainees held by both sides and considered practical steps to exchange detainees as soon as possible. They expressed appreciation for the initiative of the General Command to release six detainees from the western region who are held in custody for security issues, agreeing to schedule the next meeting in Sabha after the holy month of Ramadan.

It’s noteworthy that the purpose of the meeting was to enhance confidence among the military and security leaders in support of the political process and to move forward with creating a conducive environment for holding free and fair elections during this year, in addition to the acceptance of the results by all parties.