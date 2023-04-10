HNEC head reviews technical issues with (6 + 6) Committee

Tuesday , 11 April 2023
10/04/2023 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The head of the High National Electoral Commission (HNEC), Emad Al-Sayeh, met with several members from the (6 + 6) Committee assigned to draft the electoral laws to discuss relevant technical issues.

The meeting exchanged notes on ways to ensure that the amended voting laws comply with international principles and standards, including the 13th amendment of the Constitutional Declaration.

They also reviewed the electoral map, including the constituency division and allocation of seats in the House of Representatives, in addition to the electoral appeals and disputes.

The group agreed to continue cooperation in exchanging technical and legal advice to facilitate the implementation of the electoral map planned for this year.

Electoral Process
High National Elections CommissionHigh State CouncilHouse of Representatives
All

