HNEC head reviews technical issues with (6 + 6) Committee

The head of the High National Electoral Commission (HNEC), Emad Al-Sayeh, met with several members from the (6 + 6) Committee assigned to draft the electoral laws to discuss relevant technical issues.

The meeting exchanged notes on ways to ensure that the amended voting laws comply with international principles and standards, including the 13th amendment of the Constitutional Declaration.

They also reviewed the electoral map, including the constituency division and allocation of seats in the House of Representatives, in addition to the electoral appeals and disputes.

The group agreed to continue cooperation in exchanging technical and legal advice to facilitate the implementation of the electoral map planned for this year.