Libyan Revolutionaries Union says no to 13th constitutional amendment

The Libyan Revolutionaries Union has voiced its rejection of the 13th constitutional amendment issued by the House of Representatives, which allows military personnel and dual nationals to run for the presidential elections.

In a statement on Sunday, the bloc called on the UN and Libya’s friends to support the country on its path to stability, as “it did” in 2011.

The group pledged to work for non-violence and limit extremism, terrorism, and illegal immigration.

“The union will continue to achieve the goals of the revolution, including the peaceful transfer of power, the unity of Libyan soil, and an exit from the current political and security chaos,” the statement read.

The bloc said the Libyan Revolutionaries Union is “the strong shield of national security,” reaffirming their readiness to defend the nation’s resources.