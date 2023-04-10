UN Envoy urges economic empowerment for Libyan south

UN Envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, said on Sunday that people in southern Libya should be “empowered economically and socially to enjoy their citizenship fully.”

Bathily made his remarks after meeting representatives of local municipalities, civil society, women, youth groups and student unions in Sabha.

” I stressed that the people of southern Libya should be able to enjoy the resources under their feet,” said the UN diplomat via Twitter.

“I added that people in Fezzan, like all their brothers and sisters across Libya, should enjoy better and advanced infrastructure, education, and health care. I also stressed that Fezzan should adequately participate in the national dynamic of the rebuilding of this country.”