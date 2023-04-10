Tuesday , 11 April 2023
Home / Normal / UN Envoy urges economic empowerment for Libyan south

UN Envoy urges economic empowerment for Libyan south

10/04/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

UN Envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, said on Sunday that people in southern Libya should be “empowered economically and socially to enjoy their citizenship fully.”

Bathily made his remarks after meeting representatives of local municipalities, civil society, women, youth groups and student unions in Sabha.

” I stressed that the people of southern Libya should be able to enjoy the resources under their feet,” said the UN diplomat via Twitter.

“I added that people in Fezzan, like all their brothers and sisters across Libya, should enjoy better and advanced infrastructure, education, and health care. I also stressed that Fezzan should adequately participate in the national dynamic of the rebuilding of this country.”

Budget and FinancePolitical Transition
Political Parties and GroupsUnited Nations
AllSabha

Check Also

HNEC head reviews technical issues with (6 + 6) Committee

The head of the High National Electoral Commission (HNEC), Emad Al-Sayeh, met with several members …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved