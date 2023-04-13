US State Dept. says it’s monitoring reports of an American detained in Tripoli

The US State Department confirmed that it was aware of reports related to the detention of an American citizen in Libya by a security agency in Tripoli, as a spokesperson for the department told CNN that when a US citizen is detained abroad, the department works to provide all forms of assistance required, and that they had no greater priority than the safety and security of their fellow citizens abroad.

According to the US State Department’s travel instructions, Libya came in the fourth level, given that Americans are warned not to travel there.

Interior Security Agency announced “detaining a Libyan citizen on charges of converting to Christianity, and an American citizen on charges of promoting Christianity as a religion in Tripoli.”