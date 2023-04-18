HNEC: Libyan presidential and parliamentary elections will be simultaneous

Tuesday , 18 April 2023
18/04/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

The Head of Libya’s High National Election Commission (HNEC), Emad al-Sayeh, said the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections “will be simultaneous”.

In statements to the press reported by the newspaper Al-Saa 24, al-Sayeh underlined that this decision is linked to “the success of electoral process”.

According to al-Sayeh, “all electoral processes will be canceled in case the process of electing the president is not possible or falters.”

“The time period for the implementation of the three elections (president, lower house and upper house) is calculated starting from the date on which the Commission receives the electoral laws,” he said

