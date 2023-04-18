UN discuss its approach to enable Libya elections with Parliament members

UN Deputy Envoy to Libya Raisedon Zenenga discussed Monday Envoy Abdoulaye Bathily’s comprehensive approach to enable elections with a group of the Libyan Parliament members from Tripoli, Benghazi, Murzuq and Warshafana, according to UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Reiterating UNSMIL’s offer of technical support to the 6+6 committee of the Parliament and the State Council, DSRSG Zenenga highlighted the importance of completing the electoral laws in time for elections to take place this year, in line with the demands of the Libyan people, UNSMIL said in a statement.

The Parliament members shared their views on the political, security and other challenges which are preventing progress in Libya.

The meeting also discussed including views from civil society, women, youth, political parties and cultural components in addressing the factors that caused elections to fail in 2021.