War in Sudan will impact Libya, military official says

The Head of the Military Organization and Administration Authority in southern Libya, Abdelsalam Al-Busaifi, said that the ongoing clashes in Sudan will have an impact on the situation in Libya unless quick and serious steps are taken to avoid such repercussions.

Al-Busaifi appealed in a statement to the Chiefs of Staff, in the east and west, to quickly contain the situation now, close the borders and assign military forces to protect them and prevent any infiltration, in addition to using reconnaissance planes at Al-Kufra Airport.

Al-Busaifi suggested that the current military clashes in Sudan may result in a long-term war, stressing the need to follow the example of Chad, whose borders have been completely closed since the start of the clashes in Sudan. He also pointed out that the southeastern region adjacent to the northern regions of Sudan would be the most affected if the clashes extended to Libya.

The Sudanese capital Khartoum has been witnessing fierce clashes since Saturday morning between the Sudanese army, which is under the authority of the head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, which are under the control of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemetti.