Libyan women’s NGO condemns violations of human rights, calls for transparency in reconstruction efforts

Leading Libyan NGO, the Libyan Women’s Platform for Peace (LWPP) strongly condemns the escalating violations of human rights in Libya, the ongoing crackdown on civil society, and the shrinking of civil space.

In a statement sent directly to Libya Herald yesterday, they say they are deeply concerned about the arbitrary detention, forced confessions, and online defamation campaigns of activists, journalists, and human rights defenders which constitutes a clear violation of civil rights.

LWPP say they are also deeply concerned about the forced evictions and displacement of citizens in Benghazi’s “Wast al-Bilad” neighbourhood, which they consider a gross violation of social and economic rights.

That these violations, LWPP believe, amount to a crime against humanity. The forced eviction of citizens from their homes without proper legal procedures, compensation, or alternative housing options has had a devastating impact on the lives of those affected and is a clear violation of international human rights law.

Furthermore, LWPP strongly condemn the recent demolition of war-damaged historic landmarks in Benghazi as an outright assault and a crime against cultural heritage. The Benghazi Antiquities Oversight Council has renewed its demand for a halt to the demolition, and LWPP support this call.

LWPP say they stand in solidarity with all those who have been affected by the current crisis and stress that during the reconstruction phase, a human rights-based approach is crucial for promoting peace and stability. This includes transparency, social cohesion, and participation, with a specific focus on women’s inclusion.

LWPP call on the Libyan authorities and the international community to take immediate action to address the situation in the following way: