Libyan military official warns of Sudan conflict spillover

The head of the Military Organization and Administration Authority in southern Libya, Abdelsalam Al-Busaifi, has warned that the ongoing clashes in Sudan could have a negative impact on the situation in Libya. He is concerned that the conflict in Sudan could lead to a long-term war, which would destabilize the region and especially southern Libya.

In a statement, Al-Busaifi called on the Chiefs of Staff in the east and west of Libya to take quick and serious steps to contain the situation and prevent it from spilling over into Libya. He also urged the Libyan authorities to close the borders with Sudan and deploy military forces to protect them.

Al-Busaifi warned that the current military clashes in Sudan could lead to a long-term war, and that the southeastern region of Libya would be the most affected if the conflict extended to Libya. He also said that there is a risk that Sudanese fighters and military personnel may escape from Sudan to southern Libya, which could further destabilize the region.