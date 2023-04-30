Anti Illegal Immigration Apparatus warns of influx of Sudanese displacement into Libya

The Anti-Illegal Immigration Apparatus in the eastern region warned of an influx of displaced people from Sudan toward the Libyan border, as the battles between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) entered the third week, despite the declared truce and international efforts to stop the fighting.

The Head of the Apparatus in the eastern region, Rafae Al-Barghathi, said that hundreds of Sudanese nationals have arrived at the Libyan southern border individually, in light of expectations that the numbers will increase if the fighting continues.

Al-Barghathi stressed in statements reported by the Russian news agency Sputnik that the status quo in Sudan entails many risks, especially with regard to displacement and immigration toward neighboring countries, and he pointed out that their forces currently control the borders with Sudan, which makes the situation under control so far.

According to United Nations’ estimates, about 75,000 people have been displaced to Sudan’s neighboring countries. The war has left about 528 people dead and 4,599 injured, according to figures announced by the Sudanese Ministry of Health on Saturday.