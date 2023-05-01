Egypt warns Haftar against supporting Hemedti’s RSF

An Egyptian diplomat, who asked not to be named, revealed to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that a high-ranking Egyptian security delegation visited eastern Libya in the past few days and met with Khalifa Haftar to convey a warning message from officials in Cairo regarding his involvement in supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in light of the close relationship Haftar has with Hemedti.

The diplomat said that Haftar told the Egyptian security officials, who met him at his headquarters in the Al-Rajma, that he was not responsible for any support provided by the Wagner Group to Hemedti, and that he had no authority over the group of fighters affiliated with Wagner in Libya.

Meanwhile, Western sources confirmed to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Cairo had conveyed its concerns to Western governments and provided details regarding the transfer of forces affiliated with Wagner company from Libya to Sudan in support of Hemedti.

Western and Egyptian diplomatic sources revealed that Cairo, during contacts with Western parties, expressed its concern and rejection of an agreement that took place in the past few days between Hemedti and the Russian Wagner Company, with foreign mediation, according to which Wagner’s armed groups are expanding and increasing their activities to support the RSF.

A Western Egyptian diplomat who spoke to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said that Cairo showed Western officials intelligence information regarding the arrival of a group of Syrian fighters affiliated with the Wagner Group, coming from one of the group’s camps in Syria.

According to the source, the information conveyed by Cairo included the transfer of military equipment that was in the possession of Wagner in Libya to the RSF, including one of the Pantsir air defense systems.