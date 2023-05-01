UN says more than 1 million pieces of explosive remnants removed in Libya since 2011

More than one million explosive remnants of war (ERW), including 82% projectiles and 4% small arms ammunition, have been removed in Libya since 2011, the UN Support mission disclosed on Sunday.

“In 2022, partners in Libya removed 27,400 explosive ordnances in Tripoli, Misrata, Benghazi, and Sirte,” the UNSMIL stated on Twitter, insisting that more needs to be done.

The mission disclosed plans to launch a “Mine Action Libya week” to raise awareness about the risks of unexploded ordnance.

In November last year, UNICEF called for collective action against unexploded ordnance in Libya after a child died in an explosion in Tripoli.

A UN report confirmed that Libya is still contaminated with military ordnance from World War II.

The report also referred to the landmines and improvised explosives left over from clashes with ISIS in Sirte and those planted by Khalifa Haftar’s militias during the aggression on Tripoli in 2019.

As of the end of December 2021, a total of 298 victims of landmines and remnants of war, including 278 men and 20 women, have been registered by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.