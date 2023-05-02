DCIM Cyrenaica increase security patrols on borders with Sudan

The head of the Department for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM) in Cyrenaica, Colonel Mohammed Al-Khawaja, has announced intensifying of security patrols on the borders with Sudan and the reinforcement of security presence at the Al-Awainat border crossing in southeastern Libya.

This decision was made due to the ongoing events in neighboring Sudan, which may negatively impact the Libyan-Sudanese borders and be exploited by criminals and smugglers, according to a statement released by DCIM on Monday.

The agency warned of the potential increase in the number of refugees fleeing Sudan towards the Libyan borders, as the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces enters its third week despite the ceasefire and international efforts to stop the fighting. The Department for Combating Illegal Migration urged the eastern region to be vigilant and take necessary measures to prevent illegal immigration and smuggling activities.