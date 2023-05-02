Kufra forms emergency chamber as fighting in Sudan enters third week

The Mayor of Kufra, Abdul Rahman Aqoub, gave orders on Monday to form an emergency room to follow up on the situation in Sudan.

Under the decision, the chamber would take action on any emergency developments, work on a strategy to deal with potential refugees and provide assistance in coordination with the relevant authorities.

It will also oversee the reception process and provide a report on the refugee arrivals in Libya to ensure a rapid response.

As stated in the decision, the chamber is to receive periodic reports on the obstacles hindering optimal dealing with cases of risks, emergencies, and crises and develop solutions to overcome them.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and its paramilitary rival, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), is well into its third week.

Libya’s Kufra, which sits along the roads of the troubled Sudan, is likely to be a prime destination for refugee flows.

Dozens of thousands of Sudanese citizens have been internally displaced, with over 50,000 crossing overland into neighboring countries, according to UN figures.

Filippo Grandi, the head of the UN refugee agency, said his operation and its partners anticipate an influx of some 800,000 people should the conflict continue.