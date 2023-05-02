Saleh: Election laws ready, but disagreement on renunciation of foreign nationality for candidates

The President of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, has announced that the laws governing the presidential and parliamentary elections are ready and in effect. Saleh expressed regret that the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) and the State Council have not yet provided any feedback on amending the election laws.

In press statements, Saleh called for the participation of “all Libyans without exclusion and to respect the will of the voters through the ballot boxes.” He emphasized that the success of the elections depends on opening the door for all candidates without exception, ensuring that the electoral process does not fail.

Saleh also stated that the winner of the presidential elections should renounce their foreign nationality after the announcement of the election results, not before. However, Khaled Al-Mishri, the President of the State Council, demands that candidates for the elections renounce their foreign nationality before running, “considering it a fundamental condition for the completion of the elections.”

The announcement comes as Libya prepares for crucial presidential and legislative elections aimed at achieving stability and national unity after years of conflict and division. The call for the participation of all Libyans without exclusion is seen as a positive step towards ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process. However, the differing opinions on the renunciation of foreign nationality by candidates may pose a challenge to the successful completion of the elections.