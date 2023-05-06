15 suspicious flights out of 1,000 monitored by IRINI

In March, European Naval Operation IRINI monitored 15 suspicious flights out of 1,000, 146 flights to Libya, and 25 airports and runways, and 16 ports and oil terminals.

According to IRINI’s monthly report, it conducted 13 vessel surveys with the consent of masters, and radioed 311 merchant vessels.

Turkish officials refused to inspect the ship, the “MV Kosova”, despite requests from the UN Security Council’s leadership to do so at the end of March, according to the report.

With the authorisation of the UN Security Council, and with the assistance of 24 countries from within the European Union, the European Union launched Operation IRINI on March 31, 2020.