Libyan Navy Chiefs Hold Meeting in Benghazi to Unify Military Institution

The heads of the Libyan Navy’s general staff held a meeting in Benghazi on Saturday to unify the military institution. The meeting was attended by the head of the Navy’s general staff in Tripoli and his accompanying delegation and hosted by their counterparts from the Libyan National Army in Benghazi, in line with the efforts to unify the military institution.

On April 13, the General Chief of Staff of the National Unity Government, Major General Mohamed Al-Haddad, arrived in Benghazi to continue discussions on unifying the military institution. The General Chief of Staff of the Libyan National Army Major General Abdul Raziq Al-Nadouri and Al-Haddad had previously met twice in Tripoli and participated in the Joint Military Committee meetings “5+5” in Tripoli. The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to bring together the various factions and unify the Libyan military.

According to a statement by the Libyan Navy, the meeting was held in accordance with the instructions of the General Commander of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. “The heads of the general staff and the commanders of the naval units attended the meeting to discuss the administrative and procedural plans for unifying the military institution. The delegation also visited the Green Mountain area for a recreational trip, where they enjoyed the natural and tourist attractions of the region,” the statement added.