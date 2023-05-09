Tuesday , 9 May 2023
Home / Normal / 6+6 Committee holds its second meeting in Tripoli

6+6 Committee holds its second meeting in Tripoli

09/05/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The Committee for Drafting Electoral Laws (6 + 6) held its second meeting, on Sunday, at the headquarters of the House of Representatives (HoR) in Tripoli, agreeing to hold a meeting with the Chairman of the High National Elections Commission, according HoR spokesperson, Abdullah Bliheq. The High Council of State member, Fathallah Al-Sariri, revealed that the committee has not yet discussed the conditions for running for the presidency, stressing that it is still working on the legislative elections.

Electoral ProcessLegislationPolitical Transition
High State CouncilHouse of Representatives
All

Check Also

UN Secretary General calls for strict compliance with arms embargo on Libya

The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, has reiterate – in a …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved