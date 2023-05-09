6+6 Committee holds its second meeting in Tripoli

The Committee for Drafting Electoral Laws (6 + 6) held its second meeting, on Sunday, at the headquarters of the House of Representatives (HoR) in Tripoli, agreeing to hold a meeting with the Chairman of the High National Elections Commission, according HoR spokesperson, Abdullah Bliheq. The High Council of State member, Fathallah Al-Sariri, revealed that the committee has not yet discussed the conditions for running for the presidency, stressing that it is still working on the legislative elections.