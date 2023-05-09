Thursday , 11 May 2023
Libyan SSA combats illegal immigration

09/05/2023 Libyan Express Press Articles

As part of SSA’s a wide security campaign conducted at Zuwara city, 102 km west of Tripoli, several illegal immigrants were caught. According to a press release sent to Libyan Express, the appropriate authorities have been notified to follow up and further investigate the immigrants.

As part of their responsibility, they take part in the campaign to reduce illegal immigration in Libya and combat its settlement.

Almost 680,000 migrants from over 41 nationalities were identified by the IOM in Libya in August 2022. 89% of migrants in Libya are adults, and 11% are children. The majority of migrants are from Niger, Egypt, Sudan, Chad and Nigeria.

